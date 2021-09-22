Geneva Capital Management LLC Has $54.98 Million Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Geneva Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 417,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,832 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $54,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Copart by 2.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 227,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 288,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,280,000 after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 270,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,417,000 after acquiring an additional 100,091 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 9,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 777.8% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CPRT shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist upped their price objective on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.83.

NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.97. The stock had a trading volume of 39,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,144. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.22 and a twelve month high of $152.75. The stock has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.04.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $748.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.93 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $25,024,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 15,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.29, for a total transaction of $2,155,290.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 743,293 shares of company stock worth $102,810,349. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

