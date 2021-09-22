Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 15,073 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Geneva Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 874,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,073 shares during the quarter. Omnicell makes up approximately 2.2% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $132,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 141.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Omnicell by 175.9% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Omnicell by 22.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period.

Get Omnicell alerts:

NASDAQ OMCL traded up $3.40 on Wednesday, hitting $158.10. 3,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.58. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.66 and a fifty-two week high of $162.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $272.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.20 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 6.05%. On average, research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OMCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $151.49 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.06.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 31,236 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.35, for a total value of $4,727,568.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 41,878 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.05, for a total transaction of $6,409,427.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,284 shares of company stock worth $14,728,766. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

Read More: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.