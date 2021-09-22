Geneva Capital Management LLC Has $78.05 Million Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Geneva Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 811,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 13,524 shares during the quarter. Texas Roadhouse comprises 1.3% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $78,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXRH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,359,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $897,920,000 after acquiring an additional 932,718 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,921,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $184,393,000 after acquiring an additional 91,036 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,733,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $166,758,000 after purchasing an additional 99,947 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,354,951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,994,000 after acquiring an additional 76,749 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 12.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,285,167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,299,000 after buying an additional 143,573 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXRH traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.98. 10,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,526. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $898.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.34 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 355.56%.

Several analysts have recently commented on TXRH shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.70.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

