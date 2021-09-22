Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 17,776 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Geneva Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,187,299 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,776 shares during the period. Alarm.com accounts for 1.6% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned 2.38% of Alarm.com worth $100,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALRM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alarm.com in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

ALRM traded up $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,010. The company has a current ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.11 and a twelve month high of $108.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.11.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $188.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.26 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.90%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $1,931,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,447,179.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total value of $108,941.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,556,364.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,251 shares of company stock worth $2,286,717. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alarm.com Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

