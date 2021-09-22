M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Acquired by Winfield Associates Inc.

Winfield Associates Inc. grew its stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MHO. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in M/I Homes by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 0.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 1.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Shares of NYSE MHO traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.60. 8,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,263. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.24 and a 1 year high of $74.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 2.08.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $961.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush upgraded M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

M/I Homes Profile

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.