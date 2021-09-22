Ruler Protocol (RULER) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $609.00

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. During the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded 34.9% lower against the US dollar. Ruler Protocol has a total market cap of $1,531.30 and approximately $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ruler Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00072028 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.69 or 0.00115626 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.25 or 0.00170450 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,000.76 or 0.06982570 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,200.25 or 1.00524280 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.31 or 0.00787225 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ruler Protocol

Ruler Protocol Coin Trading

