CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by Winfield Associates Inc.

Winfield Associates Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,184 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,014,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,905,000 after buying an additional 564,585 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 971.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 555,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,429,000 after buying an additional 503,785 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in CrowdStrike by 1,215.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 430,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,589,000 after purchasing an additional 397,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in CrowdStrike by 11,588.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 375,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,541,000 after purchasing an additional 372,335 shares during the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Summit Insights lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.15.

Shares of CRWD stock traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $257.18. 94,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,838,924. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.08. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.10 and a 1-year high of $289.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $58.69 billion, a PE ratio of -310.67 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $1,275,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 29,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.67, for a total transaction of $7,603,083.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 239,841 shares of company stock worth $62,589,056. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

