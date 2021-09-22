Brokerages Anticipate Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) to Announce $0.50 EPS

Analysts expect Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) to report earnings per share of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.45. Patterson Companies reported earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

PDCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

PDCO traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,650. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Patterson Companies has a 1 year low of $22.15 and a 1 year high of $37.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.36 and its 200-day moving average is $32.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.45%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 391.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 89.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the second quarter worth $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 89.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the second quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

