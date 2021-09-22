Ghost (GHOST) Market Cap Achieves $9.65 Million

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One Ghost coin can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001304 BTC on popular exchanges. Ghost has a total market cap of $9.65 million and $246,897.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ghost has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00055492 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002766 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.34 or 0.00131105 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00012674 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00046100 BTC.

Ghost Profile

Ghost (GHOST) is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 17,228,397 coins. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ghost is www.ghostbymcafee.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Ghost Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ghost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ghost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

