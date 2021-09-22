Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) & Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Critical Review

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) and Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Summit State Bank has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Private Bancorp of America has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Summit State Bank and Private Bancorp of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit State Bank 29.82% N/A N/A Private Bancorp of America 23.41% N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.0% of Summit State Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of Private Bancorp of America shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Summit State Bank and Private Bancorp of America’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit State Bank $40.87 million 2.52 $10.52 million N/A N/A Private Bancorp of America $62.25 million 2.21 $10.71 million $1.94 12.62

Private Bancorp of America has higher revenue and earnings than Summit State Bank.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Summit State Bank and Private Bancorp of America, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit State Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Private Bancorp of America 0 0 2 0 3.00

Private Bancorp of America has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.17%. Given Private Bancorp of America’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Private Bancorp of America is more favorable than Summit State Bank.

Summary

Private Bancorp of America beats Summit State Bank on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Summit State Bank

Summit State Bank (California)is a state chartered commercial bank. It provides an array of financial services to small & medium-sized businesses, their owners & employees, entrepreneurs, high net worth families, foundations, estates and individual consumers. The firm specializes in business services, personal accounts, nonprofit programs, and mobile banking ranging from lending. checking, merchant, eBanking, automated teller machines, equity loans, and others. The company was founded on December 20, 1982 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, CA.

About Private Bancorp of America

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions. Through its bank subsidiary, it provides deposit and loan services. It also specializes in making loans on commercial real estate, as well as small to mid-sized business loans. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Commercial, Small Business Administration (SBA), and Consumer. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

