Winfield Associates Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Winfield Associates Inc. cut its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of Winfield Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,793,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,110,000 after purchasing an additional 211,764 shares in the last quarter. Forward Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 112.8% during the second quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 5,085,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,131,000 after buying an additional 2,695,802 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 4,277,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,592,000 after buying an additional 352,029 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 241.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,280,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,307,000 after acquiring an additional 904,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,275,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,892,000 after acquiring an additional 50,469 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $86.17. The company had a trading volume of 38,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,527,879. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $86.06 and a 12 month high of $86.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.24.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.013 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%.

