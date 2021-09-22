Winfield Associates Inc. Sells 717 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Winfield Associates Inc. reduced its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. St. James Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 29,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,358,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 4,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $116.92. 747,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,183,134. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.44. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.78 and a 52 week high of $122.22.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

