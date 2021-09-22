NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $8.83 Million Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $8,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 13.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,126,000 after acquiring an additional 11,017 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 237,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Trust Services bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $847,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total value of $932,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,886. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total value of $778,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,496.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,564 shares of company stock valued at $6,494,604. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.25.

NYSE ROK traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $301.24. 13,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,444. The company’s 50-day moving average is $311.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.60. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $209.29 and a one year high of $327.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

