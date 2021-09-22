NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $11.27 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for approximately 0.9% of NewEdge Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $11,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 103,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,631,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 616,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $170,370,000 after buying an additional 47,124 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,619,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $447,424,000 after buying an additional 141,064 shares during the period. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $334.14. 82,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,935,145. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $327.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.64. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $210.42 and a 52 week high of $345.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price target on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.67.

In other Accenture news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.21, for a total value of $942,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,229.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

