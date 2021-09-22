Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,815 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 264.2% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,275 shares of company stock worth $14,126,268 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and set a $153.00 target price (up from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.18.

Shares of MDT traded up $1.24 on Wednesday, reaching $129.08. 132,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,365,153. The firm has a market cap of $173.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.94 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.23.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

