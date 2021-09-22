NFJ Investment Group LLC Boosts Stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 78.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,965 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned 0.22% of Cable One worth $25,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 1.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 1.6% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 0.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 61.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 4.4% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CABO traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,916.00. 213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,981.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,873.27. Cable One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,674.35 and a 1 year high of $2,326.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.53.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $401.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.63 earnings per share. Cable One’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 52.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $2.75 dividend. This is an increase from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cable One has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,253.43.

In other news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,063.00, for a total value of $1,435,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,892.51, for a total transaction of $637,775.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,074,202.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,821 shares of company stock worth $13,877,532. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cable One Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

