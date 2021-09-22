Safe Haven One Day Trading Volume Tops $6.07 Million (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Safe Haven has a total market capitalization of $11.06 million and approximately $6.07 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe Haven coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Safe Haven has traded down 21.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Safe Haven

Safe Haven (SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann . The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Safe Haven Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

