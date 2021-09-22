Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TATYY shares. Investec lowered shares of Tate & Lyle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tate & Lyle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

Shares of TATYY remained flat at $$37.12 on Friday. 82 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,790. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Tate & Lyle has a twelve month low of $30.64 and a twelve month high of $46.22.

Tate & Lyle Plc engages in the provision of ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage and other industries. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products. The Food & Beverage Solutions and Sucralose segment provides solutions for customers that meet consumer demand for healthier and tastier food and drink.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.