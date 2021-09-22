Coin Artist Market Capitalization Hits $1.70 Million (COIN)

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Coin Artist has a market cap of $1.70 million and $4,364.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin Artist coin can now be purchased for $1.58 or 0.00003637 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Coin Artist has traded 29.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00055251 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002748 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.22 or 0.00129721 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00012594 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00045796 BTC.

Coin Artist Coin Profile

Coin Artist is a coin. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 coins. Coin Artist’s official website is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801 . Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin is a cross-chain P2P decentralized wallet, exchange, and assistant powered by atomic swap and artificial intelligence technology. The $COIN protocol and token are two central elements of the coin ecosystem. Built on Ethereum, the $COIN protocol is designed to provide the performance, scalability and supportability necessary for all applications and blockchain-related use cases. On the other hand, the $COIN token is a primary means of exchange used to pay for the execution of smart contracts, and for compensation to liquidity providers and stakers in the Coin ecosystem. It acts as a network access token which will enable holders to execute Coin smart, stake interest, execute governance rights, and more. “

Buying and Selling Coin Artist

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Artist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin Artist should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin Artist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

