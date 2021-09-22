$1.23 EPS Expected for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) will report earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.24. Gibraltar Industries reported earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.07). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $348.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock traded up $1.34 on Friday, hitting $67.34. 1,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,698. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Gibraltar Industries has a one year low of $56.97 and a one year high of $103.02.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 334.0% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 722,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,113,000 after acquiring an additional 555,830 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $40,552,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,331,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $487,854,000 after acquiring an additional 135,944 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,741,000 after purchasing an additional 105,209 shares during the period. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $8,053,000. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

