Heritage Wealth Management LLC Invests $302,000 in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,143 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 70.1% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 40.0% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.59.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 254,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $38,441,871.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 505,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $73,352,910.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 17,028,364 shares of company stock valued at $2,422,795,538. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,288,875. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

