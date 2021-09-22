Arjuna Capital Sells 7,621 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Arjuna Capital cut its holdings in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,972 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,621 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 23.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,825,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,008,000 after purchasing an additional 348,222 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,184,000 after purchasing an additional 19,680 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the first quarter valued at about $86,919,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 5.9% during the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 487,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,076,000 after purchasing an additional 27,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 92.2% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 239,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,429,000 after purchasing an additional 114,901 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synaptics alerts:

In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $919,813.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $127,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,295 shares of company stock worth $3,176,044 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYNA shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.69.

SYNA traded up $5.85 on Wednesday, reaching $186.19. The company had a trading volume of 5,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,324. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.17. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.50. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $74.47 and a 52-week high of $191.99.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The business had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.