NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 501,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,345,000. Safehold comprises 3.0% of NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Safehold by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Safehold in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Safehold in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Safehold in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Safehold by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Safehold alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SAFE traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.31. 3,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,848. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 66.63 and a beta of -0.47. Safehold Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.06 and a 12 month high of $95.29.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 36.87%. The business had revenue of $44.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.07 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Safehold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.01.

In related news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 27,700 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total transaction of $2,504,634.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 13,100 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total transaction of $1,187,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,400 shares of company stock valued at $14,621,046 over the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.