Arjuna Capital Reduces Stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Arjuna Capital reduced its position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,853 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 26,918 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,511,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,545 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 49.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,992,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,473,000 after buying an additional 993,551 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 107.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,692,000 after buying an additional 282,028 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear during the second quarter worth $12,757,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 1,722.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,324,000 after buying an additional 256,600 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GIL traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,772. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.12 and a 1 year high of $40.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.13.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $747.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.16 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 225.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.99) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is -344.44%.

GIL has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Gildan Activewear from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.06.

Gildan Activewear Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

