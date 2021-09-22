Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Shares Sold by CMC Financial Group

CMC Financial Group decreased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile accounts for approximately 1.1% of CMC Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. CMC Financial Group’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SQM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,816,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,592 shares during the period. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 1,897,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,814,000 after purchasing an additional 719,194 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,942,000. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 551,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,091,000 after acquiring an additional 274,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 580,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,459,000 after acquiring an additional 198,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQM traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.99. 19,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,497. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $60.74.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.03 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.87%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is 90.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SQM. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.43.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

