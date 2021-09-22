NexImmune (NEXI) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for NexImmune (NASDAQ: NEXI):
- 9/17/2021 – NexImmune was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/11/2021 – NexImmune was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 9/9/2021 – NexImmune was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/2/2021 – NexImmune was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 9/1/2021 – NexImmune was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/27/2021 – NexImmune was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 8/25/2021 – NexImmune was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/13/2021 – NexImmune was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.
NASDAQ:NEXI traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.31. The stock had a trading volume of 499 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,038. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.88 and its 200 day moving average is $16.48. NexImmune, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $369.06 million and a P/E ratio of -0.62.
NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54). Research analysts predict that NexImmune, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.
