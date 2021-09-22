NexImmune (NEXI) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for NexImmune (NASDAQ: NEXI):

9/17/2021 – NexImmune was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NexImmune Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing a novel approach to immunotherapy designed to employ the body’s own T cells to generate a specific, potent and durable immune response that mimics natural biology. NexImmune Inc. is based in GAITHERSBURG, Md. “

9/11/2021 – NexImmune was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NexImmune Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing a novel approach to immunotherapy designed to employ the body’s own T cells to generate a specific, potent and durable immune response that mimics natural biology. NexImmune Inc. is based in GAITHERSBURG, Md. “

9/9/2021 – NexImmune was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NexImmune Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing a novel approach to immunotherapy designed to employ the body’s own T cells to generate a specific, potent and durable immune response that mimics natural biology. NexImmune Inc. is based in GAITHERSBURG, Md. “

9/2/2021 – NexImmune was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NexImmune Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing a novel approach to immunotherapy designed to employ the body’s own T cells to generate a specific, potent and durable immune response that mimics natural biology. NexImmune Inc. is based in GAITHERSBURG, Md. “

9/1/2021 – NexImmune was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NexImmune Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing a novel approach to immunotherapy designed to employ the body’s own T cells to generate a specific, potent and durable immune response that mimics natural biology. NexImmune Inc. is based in GAITHERSBURG, Md. “

8/27/2021 – NexImmune was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NexImmune Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing a novel approach to immunotherapy designed to employ the body’s own T cells to generate a specific, potent and durable immune response that mimics natural biology. NexImmune Inc. is based in GAITHERSBURG, Md. “

8/25/2021 – NexImmune was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NexImmune Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing a novel approach to immunotherapy designed to employ the body’s own T cells to generate a specific, potent and durable immune response that mimics natural biology. NexImmune Inc. is based in GAITHERSBURG, Md. “

8/13/2021 – NexImmune was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NexImmune Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing a novel approach to immunotherapy designed to employ the body’s own T cells to generate a specific, potent and durable immune response that mimics natural biology. NexImmune Inc. is based in GAITHERSBURG, Md. “

NASDAQ:NEXI traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.31. The stock had a trading volume of 499 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,038. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.88 and its 200 day moving average is $16.48. NexImmune, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $369.06 million and a P/E ratio of -0.62.

Get NexImmune Inc alerts:

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54). Research analysts predict that NexImmune, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEXI. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of NexImmune in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in NexImmune in the second quarter worth $39,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in NexImmune in the first quarter worth $71,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in NexImmune in the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in NexImmune by 266.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the period. 42.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for NexImmune Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexImmune Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.