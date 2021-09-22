Arjuna Capital Boosts Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group makes up about 1.1% of Arjuna Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFG stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,130. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $68.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.53.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.01%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PFG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.18.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

