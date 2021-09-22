Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 655,505 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 76,190 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Danaher were worth $175,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 22.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $253,000. Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 4,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,885,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,847,728,000 after purchasing an additional 405,029 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.53.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,629,977. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DHR stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $325.81. 30,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,424,787. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $201.44 and a 1-year high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.