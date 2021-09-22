Aufman Associates Inc Sells 2,697 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Aufman Associates Inc reduced its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,697 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International comprises approximately 3.2% of Aufman Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Aufman Associates Inc’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $4,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 147.5% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.55.

Shares of CCI stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.66. 27,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,802,712. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.47. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $204.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.47%.

In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

