Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,779 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 0.8% of McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 38.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth $50,000. 81.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at $7,972,399.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,342,613 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.52.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $2.48 on Wednesday, hitting $222.65. The company had a trading volume of 170,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,233,710. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $234.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.79, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.