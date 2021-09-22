Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Sells 119 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 234,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 135,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,287,000 after acquiring an additional 9,342 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 127,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,303,000 after acquiring an additional 69,844 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 93,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 91,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VOOV stock traded up $2.23 on Wednesday, hitting $142.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,085. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.44 and a 200 day moving average of $142.45. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $104.70 and a 12-month high of $147.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.