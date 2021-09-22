Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 42,967 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,144,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,967 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $156,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. Louis Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 16,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 25,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VSS traded up $1.42 on Wednesday, reaching $137.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,743. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.54. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $101.44 and a 12 month high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

