Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 99,792 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,372,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,792 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.66% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $135,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESGU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 160.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,328,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,491,000 after buying an additional 8,838,436 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,399,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,093,000 after buying an additional 3,083,482 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,710 shares during the period. Bank of Italy increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 155.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 2,068,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,330 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,044,000.

Shares of ESGU traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, reaching $100.95. 17,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,346. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.33. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $72.68 and a 12 month high of $104.27.

