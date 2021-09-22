Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Has $449,000 Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM stock traded up $2.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.64. 70,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,484,260. 3M has a 52 week low of $156.13 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

MMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Argus increased their price objective on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.85.

In other 3M news, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,205,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,574.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,286,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.