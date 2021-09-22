Arjuna Capital Has $4.12 Million Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Arjuna Capital increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works comprises about 1.8% of Arjuna Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.88.

ITW stock traded up $3.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.40. The company had a trading volume of 26,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.81. The company has a market capitalization of $68.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.14 and a 52 week high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.