Scotiabank Raises Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$43.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$43.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TECK.B. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$37.50 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.35.

TECK.B traded up C$1.46 on Wednesday, hitting C$31.19. 1,738,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,124,304. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$15.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$27.89. The stock has a market cap of C$16.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.43.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

