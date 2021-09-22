Scotiabank Raises Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$43.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$43.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TECK.B. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$37.50 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.35.

TECK.B traded up C$1.46 on Wednesday, hitting C$31.19. 1,738,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,124,304. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$15.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$27.89. The stock has a market cap of C$16.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.43.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

