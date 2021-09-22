Compound (COMP) Hits Market Cap of $1.91 Billion

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 22nd. During the last week, Compound has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Compound coin can currently be purchased for $347.79 or 0.00791914 BTC on popular exchanges. Compound has a total market cap of $1.91 billion and $185.39 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 49.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000107 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,506,108 coins. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “COMPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.