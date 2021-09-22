VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $260,000.00

Equities research analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) will report $260,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $210,000.00 to $300,000.00. VBI Vaccines reported sales of $300,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full-year sales of $1.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $2.64 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.63 million, with estimates ranging from $10.20 million to $15.05 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a negative net margin of 7,014.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 646,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $2,455,776.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

VBIV traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.34. 28,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,352,097. VBI Vaccines has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.07 million, a PE ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

