Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.89.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ATC shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Atotech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Atotech from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Atotech from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATC. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Atotech during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Atotech in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Atotech in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Atotech in the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Atotech in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATC traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $24.00. 4,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,875. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Atotech has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.67. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion and a PE ratio of -31.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.35.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Atotech had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atotech will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atotech

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

