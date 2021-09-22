Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KHNGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of KHNGY stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.56. 7,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,862. Kuehne + Nagel International has a fifty-two week low of $38.24 and a fifty-two week high of $78.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.84 and its 200-day moving average is $65.56. The company has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

About Kuehne + Nagel International

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Freight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. The Sea Freight segment offers services through partnerships with carriers, as well as visibility and monitoring of freight movements via KN Login.

