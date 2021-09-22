NFJ Investment Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

NFJ Investment Group LLC reduced its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,233 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $21,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter valued at $45,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

In other AMETEK news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total value of $400,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,692,549.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $682,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AME traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.48. The company had a trading volume of 19,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,271. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.90 and a 12-month high of $140.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.05.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

