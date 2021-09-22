Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Bought by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned 0.05% of Cintas worth $19,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 10.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 55,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 13.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,652,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CTAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $4.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $397.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $311.69 and a 12-month high of $409.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $392.07 and its 200-day moving average is $368.23.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

