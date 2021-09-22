Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 378,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,534,000 after buying an additional 111,753 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Partners Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 87,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 17,555 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 230,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,018,000 after purchasing an additional 13,148 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 180.6% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 16,093 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 70,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.01. 858,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,055,202. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.53 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.65 and its 200-day moving average is $52.55.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

