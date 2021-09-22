Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,332 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Velanne Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Velanne Asset Management Ltd now owns 139,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $24,444,000 after purchasing an additional 43,489 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 10,834 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 269,920 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $47,444,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.19.

NYSE:DIS opened at $173.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.93. The company has a market cap of $314.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $117.23 and a 52 week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

