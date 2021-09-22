NFJ Investment Group LLC Has $29.88 Million Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

NFJ Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 164,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $29,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 424,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,737,000 after buying an additional 30,778 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 5,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,046,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.90, for a total value of $2,069,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 122,405 shares in the company, valued at $25,325,594.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,538 shares of company stock valued at $19,454,703 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARE traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $196.48. 11,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,233. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $150.08 and a one year high of $209.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.81.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.37%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ARE shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.71.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

