NFJ Investment Group LLC Cuts Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

NFJ Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,932 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $38,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Celanese in the second quarter valued at $4,318,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 41.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 7,822 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the second quarter valued at $556,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 134.1% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 3.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 465,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,579,000 after acquiring an additional 16,029 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CE traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.43. 23,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,969. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $103.30 and a twelve month high of $171.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.54.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CE shares. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 price target (down from $188.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.71.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

