NFJ Investment Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

NFJ Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 624,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 52,410 shares during the period. The Allstate makes up approximately 1.5% of NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $81,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in The Allstate by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 479,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,094,000 after acquiring an additional 12,884 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in The Allstate by 613.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 183,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,072,000 after acquiring an additional 157,680 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in The Allstate by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Allstate by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 169,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,094,000 after acquiring an additional 15,695 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in The Allstate by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded up $1.40 on Wednesday, hitting $131.00. 18,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,815,862. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $86.51 and a 12 month high of $140.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALL. Citigroup lowered shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.29.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

