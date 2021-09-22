Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $356.96 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,168,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,928 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 0.9% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of AbbVie worth $356,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,272,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517,035 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,757 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 291.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,073,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,225 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,615,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,702,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in AbbVie by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,700,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,403 shares during the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $107.17. 102,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,053,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $121.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.24%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.47.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

