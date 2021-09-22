XSGD Price Hits $0.74 (XSGD)

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One XSGD coin can now be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00001687 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XSGD has a total market capitalization of $46.87 million and approximately $3.00 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, XSGD has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get XSGD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00071870 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.37 or 0.00116846 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.95 or 0.00170485 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,039.05 or 0.06913013 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,692.90 or 0.99389453 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.49 or 0.00779071 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About XSGD

XSGD was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 74,638,171 coins and its circulating supply is 63,196,405 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

XSGD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XSGDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for XSGD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XSGD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.