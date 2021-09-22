Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) Receives GBX 1,321 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,321 ($17.26).

GFTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) price target on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) price target on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,235 ($16.14) price objective on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,620 ($21.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th.

Get Grafton Group alerts:

LON GFTU traded up GBX 24 ($0.31) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,363 ($17.81). The stock had a trading volume of 355,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.19, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91. Grafton Group has a one year low of GBX 627 ($8.19) and a one year high of GBX 1,425 ($18.62). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,312.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,195.55.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.63%. Grafton Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.20%.

Grafton Group Company Profile

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Grafton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grafton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.